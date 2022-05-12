Tredje AP fonden Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,585 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $24,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.92. The company had a trading volume of 70,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,552. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.77. The stock has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

