TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THS stock opened at $36.85 on Thursday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $52.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $13,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,780,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,885,000 after buying an additional 317,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 359.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 117,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

