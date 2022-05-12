Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 23,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,981. Trevena has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Get Trevena alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Saturday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Trevena by 379.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 1,004.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 389,113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 43.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 51,132 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 131,667 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.