Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:TRVN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 23,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,981. Trevena has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trevena in a report on Saturday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
