Trex (NYSE:TREX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Get Trex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trex from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.17.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $56.05 on Tuesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $51.76 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.81.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,445 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the third quarter valued at about $16,686,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trex (TREX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.