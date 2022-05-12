Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Position Cut by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after acquiring an additional 104,231 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trimble by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,806,000 after buying an additional 358,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $383,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trimble by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,382,000 after purchasing an additional 132,001 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,654,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $320,846,000 after acquiring an additional 143,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of TRMB opened at $61.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.89 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

