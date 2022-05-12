TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriState Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:TSC opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $975.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.94. TriState Capital has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TriState Capital ( NASDAQ:TSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the third quarter worth $356,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,871,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

