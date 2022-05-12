Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 440 ($5.42) to GBX 200 ($2.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Trustpilot Group from GBX 390 ($4.81) to GBX 168 ($2.07) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trustpilot Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 297.60 ($3.67).

Shares of LON TRST opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 215.37. Trustpilot Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97.50 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 481.80 ($5.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £415.76 million and a P/E ratio of -19.22.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

