TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Acquired by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 41,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

