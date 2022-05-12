TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.24 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded TTM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.91. 651,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,938. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.44. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $581.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $438,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies (Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.