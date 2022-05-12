Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) & Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Critical Review

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) and Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -8.13% -10.81% -1.82% Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A -132.90% 3.83%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Synchronoss Technologies and Tuatara Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tuatara Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of 346.57%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $280.61 million 0.39 -$22.94 million ($1.20) -1.03 Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A

Tuatara Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.1% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats Tuatara Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platforms, products, and solutions include content backup, view, manage, engage, transfer, and restore solutions in operating systems and devices; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; email solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions. It also streamlines the activation of new services and devices. In addition, the company offers software development and customization services. It markets and sells its services through direct sales force and strategic partners. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Tuatara Capital Acquisition (Get Rating)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.