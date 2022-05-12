Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $93.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 139.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

