Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:TPC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 6,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,418. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.32. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Tutor Perini by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,254,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

