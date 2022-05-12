TwentyFour Income Fund (LON:TFIF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $104.50

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 104.67 ($1.29), with a volume of 266630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.29).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from TwentyFour Income Fund’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Richard Burwood acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($26,383.92).

TwentyFour Income Fund Company Profile (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

