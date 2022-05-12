U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.9% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 260,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $48.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,711,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.