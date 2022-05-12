Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.80

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 1455956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

A number of analysts have commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $635,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after buying an additional 9,449,743 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $286,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after buying an additional 4,741,300 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

