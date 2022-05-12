Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Ubiquiti has a payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of UI opened at $221.79 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $220.10 and a 1-year high of $344.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($1.07). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UI. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 44.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

