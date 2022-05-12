UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $56.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.
UDR opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. UDR has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 93.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
