UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $56.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UDR. Wolfe Research upgraded UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

UDR opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. UDR has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 93.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

