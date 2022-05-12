Ultra Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.89 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $100.89 million and $5.96 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,319.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.19 or 0.00713946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00180402 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00034115 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,472,124 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

