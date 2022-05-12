UMA (UMA) Trading 52.5% Lower This Week

UMA (UMA) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One UMA coin can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00008610 BTC on popular exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $161.35 million and $43.99 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 52.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,051,392 coins and its circulating supply is 66,168,740 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

