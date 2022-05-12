Umbrella Network Trading Down 55.5% Over Last Week (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $853,518.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Umbrella Network has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 93.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 22,270.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

