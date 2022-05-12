UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) PT Lowered to $26.00 at B. Riley

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

UMH has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.92.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 16.65.

UMH Properties ( NYSE:UMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 421.07%.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,132 shares of company stock worth $26,767 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,194,000 after purchasing an additional 49,318 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 47,692.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,825,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,864 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,307,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 26.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,211,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,786,000 after purchasing an additional 254,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

