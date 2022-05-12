Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,492,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,434. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $27.28.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,531,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,398,000 after buying an additional 2,979,005 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Under Armour by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,197,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,131,000 after buying an additional 2,122,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 121.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after buying an additional 1,784,189 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,439,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,781,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

