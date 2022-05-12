Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.23

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 370245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

UNICY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unicharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

