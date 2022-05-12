Unistake (UNISTAKE) Market Cap Tops $1.49 Million

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Unistake has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $95,877.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unistake has traded down 38% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unistake Profile

Unistake launched on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance . Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

