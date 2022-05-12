Uniswap Price Down 36.8% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00016340 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.18 billion and $412.08 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,835,884 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

