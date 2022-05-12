United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €32.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) received a €32.60 ($34.32) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of UTDI stock traded up €0.40 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €31.00 ($32.63). The stock had a trading volume of 287,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($39.65). The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.72.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

