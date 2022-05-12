United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €32.60 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

United Internet (ETR:UTDIGet Rating) received a €32.60 ($34.32) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UTDI. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($37.89) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of UTDI stock traded up €0.40 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €31.00 ($32.63). The stock had a trading volume of 287,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a fifty-two week low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a fifty-two week high of €37.67 ($39.65). The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €32.72.

About United Internet (Get Rating)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

