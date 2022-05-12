United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $65,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.46. 4,922,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.17. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.22 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.