United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Cellular reported relatively healthy first-quarter 2022 results, with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing the same. Its 5G and network modernization programs are on track. It has taken concrete steps to accelerate subscriber additions and improve churn management. U.S. Cellular aims to offer the best wireless experience to customers by providing superior quality network and national coverage. However, intense competition and pricing pressure in the wireless market have dented U.S. Cellular’s margins. High costs associated with network integration and construction of cell sites and aggressive equipment pricing have been weighing on the bottom line. It has a huge debt burden and seems to be under pressure to meet its financial obligations.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United States Cellular from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Cellular from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Cellular has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of USM opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.59. United States Cellular has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $39.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $84,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $650,714.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 109,109 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

