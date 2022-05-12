Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ UBX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.75. 3,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,527. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.71.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

