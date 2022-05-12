Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target Cut to $137.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

U has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.14.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,748,100.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,824 shares of company stock worth $10,026,399 over the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Unity Software by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.