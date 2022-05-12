Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNVR opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $1,601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,987,673.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.80 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,270 and sold 125,000 shares valued at $3,976,500. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

