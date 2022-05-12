Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPST. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Upstart from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.94. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,708 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,868 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Upstart by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

