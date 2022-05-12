Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.29-$0.31 EPS.

Shares of UPST opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.94. Upstart has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $9,032,463.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,286.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,708 shares of company stock valued at $21,254,868. Corporate insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.