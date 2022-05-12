Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.38

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 37186 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129 in the last three months. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $684,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Upwork by 1,012.6% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 160,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 145,918 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

