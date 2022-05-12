Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) CAO Karen Wishart Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,028.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Urban One stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $308.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $7.59.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Urban One by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Urban One by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 75,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

