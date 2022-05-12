Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.92

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 122134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urstadt Biddle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $681.81 million, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 105.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

