US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UCLE opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. US Nuclear has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.38.

US Nuclear Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

