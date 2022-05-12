US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 84.3% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 178,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of UCLE opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. US Nuclear has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.38.
US Nuclear Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Nuclear (UCLE)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for US Nuclear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Nuclear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.