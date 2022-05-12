Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
UTZ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. 43,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,994. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $26.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 104.77%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.
Utz Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.