Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Announces Earnings Results

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

UTZ traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.15. 43,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,994. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. Utz Brands has a one year low of $12.06 and a one year high of $26.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 104.77%.

In other Utz Brands news, CFO Ajay Kataria acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Cary Devore acquired 7,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,399 shares of company stock valued at $666,617. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 22,997 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

