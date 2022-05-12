Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.78. Utz Brands shares last traded at $13.70, with a volume of 8,917 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UTZ. Oppenheimer cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens cut shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.77%.

In other Utz Brands news, COO Cary Devore purchased 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,921.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Kataria bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617. 17.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 87.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 49.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 145,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 98.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 209,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 103,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.