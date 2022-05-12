UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UWM had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 24.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of UWMC opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in UWM by 60.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

