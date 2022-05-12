V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in V.F. were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,016. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.95.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.