v.systems (VSYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million

v.systems (VSYS) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One v.systems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. v.systems has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $1.49 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 50.6% against the dollar.
v.systems Profile
v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,493,447,180 coins and its circulating supply is 2,554,838,716 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems.
Buying and Selling v.systems
