Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.63

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 65751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

