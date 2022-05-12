VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 246,067 shares.The stock last traded at $94.38 and had previously closed at $92.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

