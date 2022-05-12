VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.26

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.28, with a volume of 158449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

