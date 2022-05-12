Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Holdings Increased by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

VCR stock traded down $9.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.40. The company had a trading volume of 243,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.20 and a 200 day moving average of $313.74. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $239.93 and a 12 month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

