Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Lessened by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $148.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $148.05 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

