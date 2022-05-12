Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000.

NYSEARCA:EDV traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.73. 218,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,065. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.56. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $97.64 and a 12 month high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

