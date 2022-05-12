Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 2.5% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

VXF traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.16. 506,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.35. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $132.97 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

