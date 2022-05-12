Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Fund Evaluation Group LLC

Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.1% of Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fund Evaluation Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after buying an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,651 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after purchasing an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,779,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.48. 26,430,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,179,936. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

